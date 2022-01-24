Elden Ring is Now Going Gold During Taipei Game Show 2022

Taipei Game Show 2022 brought a new surprise for video game players as the announcement of Elden Ring going gold was made. According to FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao, the development of the game is going smoothly and will be ready for sale on February 25. So, everything seems to be going well for the game so far.

The announcement was made in a presentation video submitted at the Taipei Game Show 2022. In it, Yasuhiro Kitao talks about the development of the game so far, stating that the development is going smoothly.

Elden Ring New Gameplay Videos Showcase Margit’s Shackel Combat Item, New Armor Sets and More

Eden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February. But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch to make sure everything in the game is just so.

You can watch the presentation video from Bandai Namco below:

The presentation video also includes the latest trailer for the game as well as some comments made by Kitao regarding the upcoming game's features and focus. Elden Ring is still due to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25.

In other news, new gameplay footage for Elden Ring has gone online as of recently. The new footage showcases the Margit's Shackel item, which feels very similar to Bloodborne's Gascoigne Music Box, some never seen before armor sets, a Skeletal Bandit spirit, and more.

The footage has been surfacing as of late thanks to the Closed Network Test build becoming playable again via hacking. This news relates to the recent problematic issue that's been found to happen across the entire Dark Souls series. Thanks to an exploit, players can execute malicious code on PCs through the game's multiplayer features. The series' online features were recently shut down by FromSoftware in response to this potentially catastrophic event.