Elden Ring might face further delays, FromSoftware owner, Kadokawa Corporation, has suggested.

The upcoming action RPG from the Dark Souls developer was announced during E3 2019, but aside from various leaks, the title remains a bit of a mystery. On numerous occasions, various ‘insiders’ have claimed that publisher Bandai Namco will show off new official footage of the game, but to date, we only got the official announcement trailer from two years ago.

From Software’s Ridiculous Metal Wolf Chaos May Finally Be Getting a Western Release

So when will FromSoftware’s dark-fantasy game release? Well, according to the most recent financial earnings report from Kadokawa Corporation, FromSoftware’s parent company, it doesn’t seem that the title will be out anytime soon.

In Kadokawa’s earnings presentation to investors, the publisher warns investors of additional delays due to uncertainties caused by the global pandemic.

“In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company will aim for operating profit of 14 billion yen”, the report reads. “Considering the uncertainty of possible further serious situation caused by COVID-19, the lower limits of 10 billion yen are forecast.”

“Delayed development of new works”, the presentation mentions as one of the main reasons for setting lower limits in view of the impact of COVID-19 in the game business segment.

Elden Ring Possibly Delayed Further, FromSoftware Parent Company Suggests; Six Seconds of New In-Engine Footage Surfaces

This suggests that Elden Ring won’t be released before March 2022. Of course, as noted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, it’s also possible that Elden Ring isn’t included in Kadokawa’s forecast due to release timing uncertainty.

In all honesty, with large parts of the game still shrouded in mystery, we weren’t expecting Elden Ring to be released anytime soon anyway. Still, this might be a disappointing development for fans of the game.

In other Elden Ring-related news - 6 seconds of off-cam footage from the game running in-engine have now surfaced online. Check it out below:

Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring is set in an entirely new world. The game is coming to PC and consoles.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration", Miyazaki said upon the game's announcement. "The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it."

George R.R. Martin added, “building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN RING has in store for them.”

News Source: Via