Dark Envoy Sci-Fantasy RPG Resurfaces with New Trailer; Will Launch in 2022
It's been almost two years since the announcement of Dark Envoy, the next RPG from the makers of Tower of Time. Today, indie Polish studio Event Horizon has shared a brand new story trailer and they've also confirmed a 2022 release window for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, and Xbox One; check it out below. A Steam page is also already up in case you want to wishlist Dark Envoy.
Jäan. A rich and vibrant world being ripped apart by racial tensions as magic and technology fuel the opposing factions that wield them.
Magic is the foundation of this world but humans, with their mana-based technology, are upsetting the balance cherished by the Old Races. Orcs and Elves once looked down on Humans, flaunting their superior knowledge of the arcana, but a self-proclaimed emperor threatens all they know.
Siblings Malakai and Kaela were raised in lands far outside the reach of this growing conflict but the strife has spilled into their lands, depriving them of their home and family.
- Full Single/Co-op Campaign — Play Dark Envoy fully solo or with a friend.
- Story Quests, Side-Quests, and Optional Shape-Shifting Dungeons — In addition to the bespoke main and side-quests, there are dungeons where the layouts and enemy patrol routes shift each time you enter.
- Crew Your Airship With Companions — Recruit characters such as a Moon-Elf assassin, quirky engineer, ex-Imperial soldier, renowned Elven mercenary, and more.
- Real-Time Combat — Tactics and your chosen companions are equally important in a combat system you can slow down and pause.
- 4 Base Classes and 16 Specializations — Discover rare, hidden classes which can only be found in remote locations or through special quests.
- Authentic RPG Systems — Experiment and adapt to your playstyle: Mix skill trees, boost individual abilities, and take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment.
- The World of Jäan — Rich, complex lore and narrative with mature writing that shapes the sci-fantasy world of Jäan, which features 15 different biomes that introduce a variety of gameplay mechanics.
- Non-Linear RPG Narrative — Player choices impact the world: it can be destroyed or saved, and the stories that unfold will lead to multiple endings reflecting the characters’ personalities and decisions.
- High-Production Values — Motion-captured animation, beautiful, scenic locations, and gorgeous combat effects all in 4K.
