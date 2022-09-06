Menu
Company

Elden Ring Comedy Manga Chapters 1&2 Now Available for Free

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 6, 2022
Elden Ring

The popularity of Elden Ring is so great that FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation, a renowned publisher of manga, decided to get Nikiichi Tobita (author of Monster X Monster, Shinobi Gataki, and A Cursed Sword's Daily Life) to adapt the franchise.

Strangely enough, the Elden Ring manga is actually a comedy. The first two chapters of Elden Ring The Road to the Erdtree are titled You Thought This'd Be Serious, Didn't You? and Probably Maiden, and you can now read them for free via Comic Walker. Here's the overview provided by Nikiichi Tobita:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Unique Enemy Movesets for Select Weapons

Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave—naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between. But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way—Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it even begins?

The next issue will be released on Monday, September 19th. Over 16.6 million units of Elden Ring were shipped as of June, with the game easily on its way to being one of the most successful premium games released in 2022. So far, FromSoftware has not introduced new content, though plenty of PC mods did. However, the game's fans are now eagerly expecting the official Elden Ring DLCs; an announcement may not even be too far in the future if the studio's previous games are any indication.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order