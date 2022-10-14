Menu
Elden Ring 1.07 Patch Ray Tracing Features Can Be Enabled, but They Don’t Function Properly Yet

Francesco De Meo
Oct 14, 2022, 07:00 AM EDT
Elden Ring

The recently released Elden Ring 1.07 patch contains mention of ray tracing features, and it seems like they can be enabled easily by people that know what they are doing.

Lance McDonald, a well-known hacker and dataminer who developed the unofficial Bloodborne 60 FPS patch, reported on Twitter that it is possible to enable ray tracing in the game with a small patch to the executable. It doesn't work properly as of now, however, likely due to missing shaders.

Francesco De Meo
[UPDATE: Patch Notes] Elden Ring 1.07 Patch is Now Live Globally

Further testing shows how Elden Ring may rever to regular lighting after a certain distance in open areas. Additionally, the game will still use screenspace reflections even in ray tracing mode.

Other than featuring this broken ray tracing mode and references to future content, the Elden Ring 1.07 update introduces some big balance changes, finally separating balancing between PvP and PvE. This should make PvP slightly more balanced and fun.

Added separate damage scaling for PvP.

This feature allows separate damage scaling for Weapons, Skills, Spells, and Incantations when playing against other players.

Francesco De Meo
Elden Ring Shattered Mod Completely Overhauls Combat, Movement and More

In the future, this feature may be used to balance weapons, Art, Spell, and Incantation in invading/PvP mode.

Balance adjustments made within this feature will not impact single-player and cooperative play.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

