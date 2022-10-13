[UPDATE: Patch Notes] Elden Ring 1.07 Patch is Now Live Globally

[Update 2] English Elden Ring 1.07 patch notes are now live. You can find them here.

[Update] The Elden Ring 1.07 patch notes are now live on From Software Official Japanese website, confirming a huge list of balance changes and a new feature that is set to change PvP quite a bit, different damage scaling than PvE.

[Original Story] A new Elden Ring patch is now live following scheduled server maintenance, bringing the game's version to 1.07.

While the patch has been live for over an hour already, full notes have yet to be shared, so we do not know much about the changes it has brought to the game. Reddit user TheEldenCasual spotted a change for the Elden Stars Incantation FP cost, which has been lowered to 41 FP instead of 47, so it seems like this update brings balance changes. We will update this post once From Software releases the full patch notes.

Elden Ring launched earlier this year on PC and consoles, and it has since become one of the most popular games released by From Software. All the success is definitely deserved, as the game is an amazing open-world action role-playing game, as I highlighted in my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.