El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron to Release Next Month on Steam

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, the unique action game originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will launch on Steam in less than a month.

A new trailer released online today confirms that the game directed by Sawaki Takeyasu will release on Steam on September 1st for the price of $39.99, which will be reduced to $32.39 for two weeks after release. The game's artbook and soundtrack will also be released as DLC, as well as a Deluxe Pack that includes both game and additional content.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is still today one of the most interesting games ever made, featuring a very unique story, a mix of 2D and 3D gameplay mechanics, the Zero HUD Player Feedback system, and more.

Expect the unexpected. El Shaddai defies gaming convention by mixing a wide variety of game play styles including 2D side-scrolling action and 3D exploration.

Lose yourself in the compelling storyline based on the ancient apocryphal tome, The Book of Enoch, but told with a modern flare and uniquely artistic approach.

Innovative 'Zero HUD Player Feedback System' utilizes dynamic environment, character, and audio clues to keep the player engaged without cluttering the screen with extraneous indicators and information.

The three-button control system is simple to use yet surprisingly deep, delivering exhilarating, flowing action that allows both casual and hardcore players to enjoy the game at their own pace.

All weapons are forged from crystalline heavenly knowledge beyond the grasp of humanity and possess supernatural powers. Among them is the Arch, a holy blade with the hidden power to slice through anything.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron launches on Steam on September 1st worldwide.