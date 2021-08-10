El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron to Release Next Month on Steam
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, the unique action game originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will launch on Steam in less than a month.
A new trailer released online today confirms that the game directed by Sawaki Takeyasu will release on Steam on September 1st for the price of $39.99, which will be reduced to $32.39 for two weeks after release. The game's artbook and soundtrack will also be released as DLC, as well as a Deluxe Pack that includes both game and additional content.
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is still today one of the most interesting games ever made, featuring a very unique story, a mix of 2D and 3D gameplay mechanics, the Zero HUD Player Feedback system, and more.
- Expect the unexpected. El Shaddai defies gaming convention by mixing a wide variety of game play styles including 2D side-scrolling action and 3D exploration.
- Lose yourself in the compelling storyline based on the ancient apocryphal tome, The Book of Enoch, but told with a modern flare and uniquely artistic approach.
- Innovative 'Zero HUD Player Feedback System' utilizes dynamic environment, character, and audio clues to keep the player engaged without cluttering the screen with extraneous indicators and information.
- The three-button control system is simple to use yet surprisingly deep, delivering exhilarating, flowing action that allows both casual and hardcore players to enjoy the game at their own pace.
- All weapons are forged from crystalline heavenly knowledge beyond the grasp of humanity and possess supernatural powers. Among them is the Arch, a holy blade with the hidden power to slice through anything.
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron launches on Steam on September 1st worldwide.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter