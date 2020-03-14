The base of the block is CNC-milled out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while its top is machined the same way out of high-quality cast acrylic. The sealing is ensured with high-quality EPDM O-rings, and the brass standoffs are pre-installed to allow for a safe and easy installation procedure.

The water block is equipped with 5V addressable D-RGB LEDs connected to the motherboard via 3-pin 5V D-RGB/A-RGB/Aura_Gen2 LED headers or EK-Connect. This product is compatible with popular D-RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers.

The EK-Quantum Vector Series water blocks use an open split-flow cooling engine design which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restrictions, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance even when used in reversed water flow scenarios.

Card Compatibility And Benefits Of Using A Backplate

EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB water block is compatible with reference NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards based on Turing graphics processors. As always, we recommend that you refer to the EK Cooling Configurator for a precise compatibility match. EK is updating the compatibility database with newly released hardware from various manufacturers and compatible graphics cards are being added to the list on a daily basis.

EK recommends the purchase of a retention backplate which improves the aesthetics of your graphics cards, but also provides additional passive cooling to the GPU core and circuit board VRM section. The backplates for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards are available in either Nickel Plated or Black Anodized variants.