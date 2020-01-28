EKWB is releasing pumpless versions of the Quantum Line pump-reservoir combo units – the EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT D5/DDC Body D-RGB and the EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Body D-RGB. This means the customer can attach his already owned DDC or D5 pump allowing for a more affordable upgrade process from the previous generation of reservoirs. EK-Quantum products come with sophisticated 5V D-RGB addressable LEDs which can be controlled through your motherboard RGB control software.

A Pumpless Version Of The EKWB EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT Pump-Reservoir Combos

These models are pumpless versions of the EKWB EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT pump-reservoir combos. They come in three sizes, 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm. They are mounted from the backside using the 120mm fan mounting holes and due to having no pump at the back. Each is compatible with both the D5 and DDC pumps and they come with separate mounting kits for your pump of choice, so if you decide to switch the pump model in the future, you can do that without replacing this combo unit. EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT pump-reservoir combos come with four G1/4″ ports on the front, and two on the bottom side as an optional IN and OUT.

Stand-Alone Reservoirs To Upgrade From Previous Models

EKWB's EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 Body D-RGB are the stand-alone pumpless versions of the newly released tubular style Kinetic TBE combo units. This means the customer is able to upgrade his old EK-XRES Revo D5 unit or to utilize any existing previously owned D5 pump. These combo units are equipped with a total of six G1/4“ ports so that users can choose the most optimal setup for their liquid cooling loops. The 60mm diameter tube is made of high-quality acrylic material just like the reservoir bottom and top while the sealing is performed by a quality EPDM o-ring.

Proper LED implementation is one of the main focus points of EK so that there are as few visible “LED hotspots” as possible. These reservoirs can be easily upgraded with longer acrylic tubes used by EK-RES X3 series reservoirs. Two variants are available with tops made of either glass-like Acrylic or black POM acetal.





A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the EKWB reservoirs and combos that connect to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header or it can be connected to any other supported 5V 3-pin addressable LED controller. This product is compatible with all major motherboard manufacturer’s D-RGB control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB(A-RGB) header.

The EKWB EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT Body and EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE D5 Body combos are made in Slovenia, Europe and are available for order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. The reservoirs will cost up to $199.99