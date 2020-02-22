A Fan, Pump, and an Addressable D-RGB controller unit that is designed from the standpoint of an enthusiast. With this control hub you can easily set your desired RGB lighting effects with just a few clicks, as well as optimize your cooling performance, and noise levels through a simple PWM chart or pre-defined profiles. That’s not all though, as you’ll have the option of using external temperature sensors, flow meters, and coolant level probes.

The EK-Loop Connect is one of, if not the most powerful, mainstream fan and LED controller available on the market, topping off at 170W of total power delivery. It’s capable of delivering 20W per each 4-pin fan header, combining up to a total of 120W. The industry-standard, non-proprietary addressable D-RGB headers can each handle 8W of power.

With six PWM fan headers, capable of delivering a total of 120W, the user can connect several dozen fans, as standard PWM splitter cables can also be utilized. The same applies to the D-RGB headers since they can deliver up to 50W of power in total. Each header can be used to connect multiple D-RGB products by using an EK D-RGB splitter cable. To put it into perspective, that’s enough for ~20 EK-Quantum Vector D-RGB water blocks.

For specific EK-Quantum D-RGB water block power consumption check the table on our blog. An LED overpower protection system will make sure you will not damage the controller unit or your addressable D-RGB LEDs. If by any chance, you manage to overload any of the D-RGB headers, the unit will automatically set the color of all the LEDs attached to a red color. A static red color is using only 1/3 of the total power draw and also acts as a warning color for the user to take action and reduce the number of LEDs attached.