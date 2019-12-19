EKWB Announces Their Quantum Series Block For Gigabyte X570 Series

EK, the European premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is releasing the eagerly awaited AMD AM4 socket based monoblock belonging to the Quantum Line of products, the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB.

The Latest and Greatest Generation of the Quantum Engine is Used to Cool The AM4 Chip

This monoblock is engineered specifically for the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboards. The addressable D-RGB LED in the monoblock is compatible with RGB Fusion 2.0 Sync RGB control and offering a full lighting customization experience for every single diode at any given time. This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Ryzen AMD processors and the monoblock is compatible with the AM4 socketed Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard.

This monoblock uses the latest generation of EK cooling engine used on the Quantum Lineup to ensure the best possible CPU cooling while not reducing flow to other components. This water block directly cools the AM4 CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks.

Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB features high flow design and it can be easily used with the system using weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings as well. The Quantum Momentum monoblock also comes with sophisticated D-RGB (addressable) lightning which connects to a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB addressable header.

The base of the monoblock is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is made of quality acrylic glass material. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are pre-installed and allow for easy installation. The block is already equipped with 3-pin 5V Addressable D-RGB LED strip which is compatible with the motherboard 3-pin 5V Addressable D-RGB LED header. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable D-RGB header.





EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB monoblock is made in Slovenia, Europe and is readily available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This Quantum Line monoblock will start shipping on the 24th of November 2019. The price of it is currently $154.99.