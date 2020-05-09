EK is launching a distro plate specifically designed to provide advanced water cooling with the renowned D5 pump for the LIAN LI O11D XL chassis. The EK-Quantum Reflection PC-O11D XL D5 PWM D-RGB is a custom water cooling reservoir, routing, and pump solution that seamlessly fits into the front of the case. This waterway is also equipped with a physical flow indicator that gives a nice visual representation of the pump’s speed.

EK Releases Long-Awaited Quantum Reflection PC-O11D XL D5 PWM D-RGB Distro Plate - Providing A Simple, But Elegant Solution To Your Watercooling

Designed to offer unique aesthetics and ease of use, this advanced all-in-one waterway solution also includes a pump, reservoir, simple mounting mechanism, and multiple industry-standard G1/4″ threaded inlets and outlets. The placement of these inlets and outlets is aligned to fit with other EK products in order to minimize the number of bends the user has to make when creating the loop. It was engineered to support a maximum of five components – one CPU water block, two GPU water blocks, and two radiators. The maximum radiator size with the installed distro plate is 360 PE in the top and a 360 XE at the bottom.













Engineered to be mounted on the front window of the O11D XL case, the EK-Quantum Reflection PC-O11D XL D5 PWM D-RGB will fit elegantly within the LIAN LI O11D XL chassis. The integrated custom-designed flow indicator impeller is a nice aesthetical touch, but it also serves the purpose of indicating the speed of the pump. This water distribution plate comes with a powerful yet silent, PWM-controlled D5 pump. The goal was to make a product that has enough power to offer great reliability and outstanding performance with multiple blocks and radiators while keeping the noise down to a minimum.