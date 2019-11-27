Eight of Amazon’s Top 10 Best Selling Processors Are AMD CPUs

AMD has been undergoing what seems like a steady explosion in momentum since the launch of the Zen architecture in 2017 but 2019 is quite clearly the icing on the cake. The company has been absolutely crushing the competition and bagging awards and market share left, right and center with their brand new third-generation processors. On Amazon, the world's largest retailer, the company has dominated 8 out of 10 spots in the top 10 best selling processors list.

AMD dominates the top 10 best selling processors list on Amazon

Amazon represents one of the biggest statistical sources for sampling consumer demand for any given product and since the best selling list is updated almost hourly, it represents a realtime view in the world of product trends. A mostly stable position indicates very high interest and sales in a product and AMD has been occupying 8 out of 10 slots for quite some time now. Once the underdog, this list is a very clear indication of how the tables have turned with only 2 slots occupied the former champion: Intel.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core CPU Overclocked To 5.72 GHz On LN2 Cooling – Breaks Various World Records, Over 23K Points in Cinebench R20

Interestingly, the best selling AMD processor is the second generation Ryzen 2700X which offers an incredible per-core price of a mere $23 USD. Intel's best selling processor, the 9900K, on the other hand, represents a significantly higher $58 USD per core figure. It is worth noting that while the 9900K is superior in terms of gaming performance, the performance difference isn't anywhere close to the price difference. It is telling, I think, that most of the AMD processors listed here ship with their own (decent) cooling solutions while Intel's offerings are just the bare chips.

Other CPUs include the AMD third-generation 8 and 6 cores as well as APUs. Here is a complete list of the Top 10 processors on Amazon as of right now:

The fact that two of AMD's second-generation processors are offering performance levels in the ballpark of Intel's 9th generation offerings at less than half the per-core pricing is telling of the dilemma Intel faces. With AMD's third-generation processors now offering not only higher perf-per-dollar figures but higher absolute value as well, Intel will soon have no option but to undercut prices once more or yield a ton of market share.

With 10nm not slated to launch till late 2020 and rumors that it is still not ready, we might not see blue competitive again till they transition to EUV with the 7nm node sometime in 2021-2022. It goes without saying that unless Intel starts slashing pricing fast, it's going to lose pretty much all of its market share by that point.

While Intel is still technically the larger company in terms of revenue, this precarious positioning and current trends put all of that at risk. It doesn't help that they still cannot meet market demand for their existing 14nm products either. 2020 is clearly going to be a big opportunity for AMD and one of the most challenging years for Intel to navigate.