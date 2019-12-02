Echo Dot Still Selling for $22 for Cyber Monday, Grab it Before Deal Expires

It's Cyber Monday and you can still pick up a brand new Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa for a low price of $22.

Last Chance to Pick up Echo Dot for $22, Regular Price is $49.99

Some products exist only to blow our minds. Take a look at the Echo Dot, for example. It's a tiny little speaker that is the starting point for so many great things. On its own, it's just a tiny little speaker with a voice assistant built right in. But with time, you can turn it into your smart home hub, allowing you to control every aspect of your home from lights to turning on the TV to even opening the garage door.

So, if you want the Echo Dot right now, all you have to do is pay $49.99 and get onboard. That's not a big price at all for something so marvelous. What if we told you that you can pay $22 instead of $49.99? Yes, you can get a 56% discount on the tiny Amazon smart assistant / speaker right now, all thanks to Cyber Monday, and with that you'll become the owner of wonderful cutting-edge hardware.

This is a Cyber Monday-only deal and it's likely that the speaker will return to its original price the moment the clock strikes 12. Make sure you get your orders in on time if you want to put this under your Christmas tree as a gift for someone.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $49.99, now just $22