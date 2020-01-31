EA: Our Games Will Blow People’s Minds in the Next Couple of Years Thanks to Next-Gen

During yesterday's Q3 2019 earnings call, following the financial results, EA executives replied to several questions from investors as usual.

EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen pointed out that the publisher is preparing games that will 'blow people's minds' in the next couple of years as the developers exploit the much greater computing power of next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony (both due this Holiday season).

EA Plans to Release 14 Games Before April 2021, are “Ready to Lead” on Next-Gen Consoles

As new consoles come out -- I don't want to get ahead of our great partners Microsoft and Sony, but you should assume that the power of those consoles are going to be a lot better than the power of the existing consoles, which means a really simple thing, we can do a lot more. And so you will start to see things over the next couple of years that we're doing with games that will blow people's minds. And that's the fun part of this business because we are going to see so much innovation, not just with us but across the whole industry. And that's why you've seen growth across the software business as part of this overall video game business in every single console cycle over the last what 20-plus years. And so that's where people sometimes get hung up. They get too focused on the short-term and not think about what's transpired historically. And the power of the new consoles is going to be substantially greater than the existing consoles, which means we can just do a lot more. And it's going to be fun and great to see how our existing games will evolve like a FIFA or a Madden, but also see how new games will evolve or be developed under that much higher power.

Earlier in the call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson also teased excitement about Battlefield's next game thanks to 'leadership changes' at DICE Stockholm.

And then with the leadership change that we made in Stockholm, we've got really strong traction against the next Battlefield game. I'm really -- I talked about this last call. I'm really excited about what that team is doing. And David Rota who is leading the studios in Europe now is also having a really strong impact and the team is going to do some pretty amazing things.

As previously announced (and confirmed once again in this call) by EA, the next Battlefield game will release in Fall 2021.

Credits for the transcriptions go to Seeking Alpha