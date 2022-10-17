Menu
Dead Space Remake New Preview Gameplay Comparison Video Highlights Amazing Atmosphere, New Zones and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 17, 2022, 07:00 AM EDT
Dead Space

A new Dead Space remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the original and the upcoming remake in development by EA Motive.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares the latest preview gameplay footage shared last week with footage from the original, highlighting the excellent work the developer is doing to preserve and enhance the original game's atmosphere, new zones, and more. While animations still need a bit of work, the remake is looking very, very good.

The Dead Space remake is setting out to be a rather demanding game on PC, which isn't surprising, considering it is one of the games coming out in 2023 that will release only on current generation consoles. According to the official system requirements, an NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU is recommended to play the game.

The Dead Space remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 27th, 2023 worldwide.

The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision.

Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity.

