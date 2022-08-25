EA and Koei Tecmo Reportedly Teaming, But Don’t Expect Star Warriors or Mass Effect Musou

The video game industry makes for strange bedfellows, but who would ever predict a team up between Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo? Well, apparently it’s happening. A fan poking around EA’s Origin API recently found reference to something codenamed B OHNI, which is apparently coming from EA and Koei Tecmo. Well, Jeff Grubb never met a leak he didn’t like, so on the most recent episode of his Game Mess Mornings show he stepped forward to confirm that EA and Koei Tecmo are indeed working on what will likely be an EA Originals partner title. And sorry, before you start getting excited and pitching your ideas for Star Warriors or Mass Effect Musou, Grubb claims the game is an original IP.

“‘B OHNI,’ is a game that leaked on [...] Reddit. A Discord user found this in EA's [Origin] API and, people were like ‘This seems like an EA partner game made with Koei Tecmo, that's weird.’ It's real. I can confirm that, yes, Koei Tecmo is working with EA on a partner game. And where does your mind first go when you hear Koei Tecmo and EA? They're probably going to make a musou, right? Like a Mass Effect musou or something like that? Well, it's not any of that, it's going to be a brand-new IP. That's all I know so far. I think that's okay, because I don't think we're going to have to wait long. I think we're going to hear about this game next month.”

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but Koei Tecmo may have already dropped a hint about this project a couple of years ago, when they confirmed they were in contact with “several” Western publishers about new projects.

So, what do you think EA and Koei Tecmo might be working on? I know it’s supposed to be a new IP, but I’m holding out hope for Romance of the Three Maddens.