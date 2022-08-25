Menu
Company

EA and Koei Tecmo Reportedly Teaming, But Don’t Expect Star Warriors or Mass Effect Musou

Nathan Birch
Aug 25, 2022
EA Koei Tecmo

The video game industry makes for strange bedfellows, but who would ever predict a team up between Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo? Well, apparently it’s happening. A fan poking around EA’s Origin API recently found reference to something codenamed B OHNI, which is apparently coming from EA and Koei Tecmo. Well, Jeff Grubb never met a leak he didn’t like, so on the most recent episode of his Game Mess Mornings show he stepped forward to confirm that EA and Koei Tecmo are indeed working on what will likely be an EA Originals partner title. And sorry, before you start getting excited and pitching your ideas for  Star Warriors or Mass Effect Musou, Grubb claims the game is an original IP.

“‘B OHNI,’ is a game that leaked on [...] Reddit. A Discord user found this in EA's [Origin] API and, people were like ‘This seems like an EA partner game made with Koei Tecmo, that's weird.’ It's real. I can confirm that, yes, Koei Tecmo is working with EA on a partner game. And where does your mind first go when you hear Koei Tecmo and EA? They're probably going to make a musou, right? Like a Mass Effect musou or something like that? Well, it's not any of that, it's going to be a brand-new IP. That's all I know so far. I think that's okay, because I don't think we're going to have to wait long. I think we're going to hear about this game next month.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
Battlefield 2042 is Bringing Back Classes, Season 2 Coming with New and Revamped Maps Soon

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but Koei Tecmo may have already dropped a hint about this project a couple of years ago, when they confirmed they were in contact with “several” Western publishers about new projects.

So, what do you think EA and Koei Tecmo might be working on? I know it’s supposed to be a new IP, but I’m holding out hope for Romance of the Three Maddens.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order