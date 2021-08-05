EA Talks Dead Space Remake; CEO Says There Has Been “Extraordinary Demand to Bring it Back”

According to publisher EA, the recently announced Dead Space Remake has been among the company’s most demanded titles.

Developed by EA’s Motive studio, the Dead Space reboot was announced last month, and during EA’s most recent financial earnings call with investors, CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the company’s expectations from the reboot. While no additional details about the title were shared, EA’s CEO did state that the reboot that the demand for a new Dead Space installment has been exceptional.

“Having just provided a very small trailer on Dead Space, there's - or a sweet preview on Dead Space, there's no lot more I can share about that”, Wilson said during the conference call.

The executive added that the game won’t be released anytime soon, but that it’s one of the great games from EA’s portfolio that both existing players and next-gen players wanted back.

“It's a little ways out yet, but the studio has taken it on. What I can say is it's one of the great games from our catalog there has been extraordinary demand to bring it back for existing players and next generation of players, and we're excited to kind of add that to the portfolio over time. And we'll be able to share more as development continues. But I would just - I would close on that point by saying it was one of the most demanded titles for us, maybe just after Skate, which we've also announced we're bringing back, and the response was very positive to the announcement that we're back in development.”

The Dead Space reboot is currently being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The remake has yet to receive a release date. Development on the title is being helmed by former Ubisoft veteran, and game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Eric Baptizat.