Dynabook Unveils Portégé X40-K Premium Laptops With Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Using the future of premium business computing, Dynabook Americas, Inc., previously Toshiba PC Company, reported the all-new, super-premium 14-inch Portégé X40-K. Profiting from new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series 28W processor choices, Windows 11 Pro, and a dark blue aluminum case that is both trendy and tough, this new laptop PC flaunts more noteworthy execution, solid versatility, and robust security.

Dynabook Portégé X40-K Boosts Productivity and Portability with 12th Gen Intel Core vPro processors

Highlighting a new, minimal, dark blue aluminum case with diamond-cut border edges, the Portégé X40-K is the ideal blend of style, structure, and capacity. Opening the lid uncovers a lively, slim-bezel 14-inch IPS or multi-touch screen, premium illuminated keyboard, and large multi-touch ClickPad implanted into an aluminum palm rest, exuding quality manufacturing.

New block scale Intel ASIC technology revealed offering 580 GH/s blockchain hash rates

Considering the hybrid working environment, the laptop succeeds in mobility, measuring simply 17.9mm thin and weighing under 3.2 pounds. However slender and light, it was designed and tried to MIL-STD-810H principles for strength and sturdiness to guarantee strong perseverance to the afflictions of day-to-day use in or out of the workplace.













With the complete performance of the 28-watt 12th Gen Intel Core processor choices, the Portégé X40-K advantages from the enormous performance boost and upgraded productivity managed by Intel's all-new hybrid architecture. Intel Iris Xe designs add fresh and smooth video execution, support up to four external 4K displays, and improve security. Configurable with Core i5 or i7 CPUs, up to 64GB of memory, and backed with super-fast SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4, the Portégé X40-K conveys remarkable execution for performing multiple tasks.

Several ports are available to users, including HDMI, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio, USB-A, and a microSD card slot, providing suitable, adapter-free expansion. Sleep & Charge technology supports a USB port powered when not used, allowing the laptop to charge most smartphones and other PC or mobile accessories.

The Portégé X40-K can be pre-configured with Windows 11 Pro, offering a magnitude of productivity and security qualities and delivering a customized and intuitive user experience compared to previous generations of the operating system. Windows 11 is handled with friendly tools and procedures, making it a genuine upgrade course for any user. For businesses waiting to relocate, these laptops can be ordered with Windows 10 Pro and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when they're ready to transition.

The Portégé X40-K meets Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC conditions. It manages the safety and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated evolution toward adaptable working patterns. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS presents another comprehensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats. Also, numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption, optional Windows Hello fingerprint, and face authentication supply unrelenting defense from data, device, and identity hazards.

AMD Radeon Software 22.3.1 drivers manipulates CPU settings without user input

Intel Active Management Technology (AMT), combined with new 12th Gen Intel Core processors, presents streamlined control of devices – no matter where the user is located. IT departments can efficiently help and address these laptops with a distributed workforce using baked-in intelligent manageability qualifications. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and controlled remotely to support the highest security grades.

Supported by Dynabook's proven dependability and industry-leading +Care Service Warranty On-site, the new Portégé X40-K from Dynabook will supply years of worry-free reliability. Featured SKUs are supported by three years of coverage, while Build-to-Order configurations are backed by four years. Dynabook +Care Service warranties enable businesses to minimize downtime and lessen IT costs with added access to a comprehensive service and support network.

With a more dispersed workforce becoming the norm for businesses, IT departments are challenged with procuring computing solutions that offer the best mix of portability, performance, and productivity features. Our premium 14-inch Portégé X40-K was designed specifically for this. This new laptop checks all the right boxes for customers. It’s lightweight, powerful, secure, and loaded with features. Furthermore, it is very stylish, which is something modern buyers demand and comes reinforced with a durable aluminum chassis and a warranty that ensures these laptops continue fostering years of worry-free productivity. — James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Dynabook will offer multiple designs of the Portégé X40-K laptop through us.dynabook.com or the company's network of resellers. MSRP pricing will start at $1,349.99 for the Portégé X40-K.