Dynabook Americas, Inc. reveals the refreshment of its high-performance 14-inch Tecra A40-K and 15-inch Tecra A50-K laptops to satisfy users with the new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series 28W processor alternatives and Windows 11 Pro.

The 14-inch Tecra A40-K is a high-performance laptop for remote-working professionals. Estimating at just 18.9mm thin, this laptop produces a productivity-heavy workspace with a rich 14-inch narrow-bezel display, webcam with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, and large ClickPad with an optional fingerprint reader.

With more than 35 years of experience creating powerful, feature-rich laptops for businesses, our engineers take the time to truly understand the computing pain points faced by professionals, as well as what they need and want in their laptops. While productivity and portability remain top priorities, we’ve paid extra attention to making our Tecra laptops feel premium while maximizing their performance, durability, and available features without compromising price competitiveness. — James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Presenting an increased level of productivity with corresponding speed and class, the 15-inch Tecra A50-K from Dynabook allows users to find plenty of multitasking capabilities. The new laptop showcases a 19.9mm thin chassis that accommodates an extensive 15.6-inch thin-bezel display, a full-size backlit keyboard with 10-key, a large ClickPad with an optional fingerprint reader, and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Offering unparalleled speed and efficiency, Users can customize these laptops with the new hybrid architecture of 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series i5 and i7 processors, optional Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 64GB of memory. Intel graphics guarantees crisp and smooth video performance and aid for as many as four external 4K resolution displays.

The new Tecra laptops offer Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, allowing wired and wireless connections to handle faster connectivity. Also, full-size HDMI, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio, USB-A ports, and a microSD card slot deliver suitable, adapter-free expansion.

Both laptops' stylish, thin, and lightweight chassis feature an attractive Mystic Blue coating with an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE® IPL, allowing it to stand out from a sea of monochromatic competitors but also help inhibit the growth of bacteria. The new Tecra laptops are developed to pass MIL-STD-810H testing standards for strength and durability and permit professionals to go from the office to anywhere with assurance.

Built on the consistent and compatible Windows 10 foundation, Windows 11 can be managed with familiar tools and processes, making it a natural upgrade path for any PC user. The Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K can be pre-configured with Windows 11 Pro, providing increased productivity features that provide users with a more specific and intuitive user experience than previous generations. For businesses that haven't yet migrated, these laptops can also be ordered with Windows 10 Pro and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when accessible.

Dynabook's Tecra models meet Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements and manage accelerated change's safety and manageability challenges towards adaptable working practices. Numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption, optional Windows Hello fingerprint, and face authentication protect against data, device, and identity threats. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another comprehensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats.

The Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) allows for effortless management of devices – even remotely. With a dispersed workforce, IT departments can help and handle these premium devices featuring 12th Gen Intel Core vPro processors through intelligent manageability capabilities. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and controlled remotely to maintain the highest levels of security.

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service Warranty On-site, these two Tecra laptops from Dynabook will provide years of worry-free dependability. Featured SKUs are backed by one or three years of coverage, while Build-to-Order designs are supported by four years. Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs with additional access to an extensive service and support network.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K laptops from the company's network of resellers or at this webpage. MSRP pricing will start at $1,019.99 for the

Tecra A40-K and $969.99 for the Tecra A50-K.