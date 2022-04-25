Dying Light 2 Update to Add New Game+, a Console FOV Slider, and More This Week

The next update for Dying Light 2 Stay Human drops this week, and it brings with it a variety of much-requested features, like a New Game+, a FOV slider on consoles, and further fixes for the game’s co-op mode. New Game+ is the biggest addition, as it sounds like it goes above and beyond similar modes in other games, adding all-new collectibles, challenges, battles, and missions to tackle. Of course, it will also let you make new storyline choices as well. You can check out a further discussion of Dying Light 2's New Game+ via Techland’s latest “At the Fish Eye” video, below.

In Dying Light 2’s New Game + players will keep the character progression of their initial adventure, while enjoying many new rewards exclusive to the mode. Find 30 new inhibitors, well-hidden and testing every ability, to maximize Aiden’s health and stamina. Enemies now scale their challenge to Aiden’s level, but for those seeking more a challenging skirmish, Techland has prepared encounters with golden marks. Those special battles will sorely test even the bravest Pilgrims out with unique enemies and unexpected behavior. And for the ultimate challenge, find the quest “Something Big Has Been Here.” New infected with new attacks await! Many of these new encounters will reward players with greater “Legendary” weapon rarity and valuable items. But for those who prefer to collect titles over the prizes, Techland added a new platinum medal for parkour challenges, with goal times based on the community’s best results! A host of co-op-related bugs have been patched, alongside a few death loops. And for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players, a new FOV slider feature allows perspective changing in-game.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The 1.3.0 update will drop this Wednesday (April 17).