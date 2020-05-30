Techland Wants to Surprise With Dying Light 2 Release Date Announcement; Currently in Its Final Stretch of Development

The Dying Light 2 release date might be revealed soon as the game has entered its final stretch development.

A lot has been said and written the last month regarding Techland’s upcoming survival horror sequel and the rumored acquisition of the Polish development studio. The title was delayed indefinitely back in January of this year and following the acquisition rumors, Techland’s PR representative was quick to state that the studio will remain independent.

So what about the game’s development and when will we be getting a new release date? Well, as revealed by lead game designer Tymon Smektala in a recent interview with TheEscapist, the initial PolskiGamedev.pl report that mentioned the rumored acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2’s troubled development contains many inaccuracies, and the game is actually moving forward as planned.

“Development of Dying Light 2 is moving forward according to our internal schedule we revised at the beginning of the year”, Smektala said. “We’ve had a Dying Light 2 vertical slice for over four years. The foundations remain the same since we have started work on production. However, the natural process for any creative work on the game is the evolution of individual components. This is dictated by factors such as optimization, improvement, or extension of some extremely promising elements.”

When asked about a new release date and whether the game will use Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature, the designer said that the sequel is currently in its final stretch of development and that the team intends to surprise players with a release date announcement.

“There’s a whole team at Techland that works on the announcement of the release date for the game and every piece of info that accompanies it, and I know they want to surprise players, so I don’t want to spoil it for them or our community”, Smektala said. “The only thing I can say is please trust us — it’s the last stretch for this project, and we need your support.”

From the looks of it, the release date of Dying Light 2 might soon be revealed. We’ll update as soon as more info comes in on this one.