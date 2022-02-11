Dying Light 2 1.0.6 PC Patch Introduces New Graphics Settings, Stability Improvements and More
A new Dying Light 2 patch is now live on PC, introducing additional graphics settings and more.
Patch 1.0.6 introduces, among other things, additional video settings like motion blur and distance blur, stability and keyboard and mouse binding improvements, and more.
- Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur)
- Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after COOP session. Some edge cases may still not be fixed and are being investigated
- Death screen now has a button that allows to spawn player inside mission area preventing a block
- Fixed numerous crashes and improved game stability
- Added option to switch in-game voiceover between localized and original (English)
- Various Improvements for keyboard and mouse key bidning options (including walk toggle option and switch between toggle and hold aiming)
- Proper music now players for peers in COOP sessions.
Dying Light 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. Learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.
