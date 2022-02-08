Dual AMD EPYC 7773X 3D V-Cache Milan-X CPUs With 128 Cores & 1600 MB of Cache Overclocked To 4.8 GHz Across All Cores on Air-Cooling

AMD EPYC 7773X 3D V-Cache powered Milan-X CPUs are currently shipping to cloud data centers across the globe & it looks like some retailers are also selling QS chips in the APAC market (unofficially). Such samples have been acquired by Chinese content creator, 穷三代kenaide科技, who has posted a video testing the dual chips in various benchmarks.

The AMD EPYC 7773X Milan-X CPU has the '100-000000504-04' OPN and is identified as an ES chip within CPU-z. The CPU features a base clock of 2.1 GHz and a boost clock of 3.4 GHz while is a 100 MHz lower clock compared to its final specifications which are a 2.2 GHz base and a 3.5 GHz boost.

It comes packed with 256 MB of standard L3 cache and an additional 512 MB of 3D V-Cache, giving up to 768 MB of L3 cache and 804 MB of total cache per chip. Since two of these chips are featured on the 2P SP3 platform, you get 128 cores, 256 threads and 1608 MB of cache which is truly insane. Each chip also comes with 280W of TDP though the ES chips may operate at a different TDP owing to their lower clocks.



In all of the benchmarks used in the test suite, the AMD EPYC 7773X Milan-X Dual-CPU config was lost to the older EPYC 7T83 Milan CPU and also the Core i9-12900K despite having a massive cache & core advantage. The reason is simply the fact that this CPU isn't designed for the applications the content creator used in his test suite. The Milan-X lineup is designed specifically for workloads that are cache-dependent & software suites such as the ones used for benchmarking aren't optimized for the high core and cache count that this chip has to offer. The second reason is that this is an ES CPU so clocks may not be boosting as intended, hence the variable in performance versus the old part.







However, the user also showcased some overclocking capabilities of the AMD EPYC 7773X Milan-X CPU. The CPU was overclocked using the AMD EPYC Overclocking utility, setting the PPT limit to 1.5 KW, TDC Limit to 700W, and EDC limit to 700W too. The maximum overclock achieved was 4.8 GHz which is a +1300 MHz increase over the boost clock. However, this pushed the server board to its limit and the auto voltage jumped to 1.55V which is the maximum that the board can offer. One thing to note is that this was all done on air-cooling using the SP3 coolers which are bulky and are designed purely for 24/7 stability usage at spec. They aren't intended for overclocking at all and if proper cooling was used, the chip could've achieved even higher overclocks and performance.

The extra clock speed does push the CPU-z benchmark score to around 40,000 points which is a 10,000 points increase over the previous CPU-z benchmark (also a dual-CPU configuration).

This is something that those looking forward to AMD's EPYC Milan-X CPU lineup can expect as previous benchmarks have also proven them to offer much higher and stable boost speeds versus the existing Milan parts. In benchmarks that do make use of Milan-X's impressive technological feat, there are definite improvements as seen in tests published by Chips and Cheese which we reported here.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7003X Server CPU (Preliminary) Specs: