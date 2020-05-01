Dreams Demo Now Available on PlayStation Store Alongside Discount

A free Dreams demo has just launched on the PlayStation Store this morning, allowing those on the fence about the platform/game creation system to try it before purchasing it.

The game by Media Molecule is also 28% off until next Wednesday, May 6th (though Amazon also has a 25% discount). You can try the Dreams demo, use the discount, and then continue playing while retaining your progress.

Get a taste of this critically acclaimed smash hit with an unmissable trial and unlock demo. Jump into a rotating playlist of the wildest and most creative games made by players across the world, as chosen by Media Molecule. Learn how to make content in the full game with tools and teachings to create games, memes, music, art and more. And discover the opening chapters of Art’s Dream story campaign. Upgrade to the full game to continue your progress and find new Dreams being published every day.

Dreams launched in February after a very long development phase. It was worth it, though, as Kai rated the game 9 out of 10 in his review.