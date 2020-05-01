Dreams Demo Now Available on PlayStation Store Alongside Discount
A free Dreams demo has just launched on the PlayStation Store this morning, allowing those on the fence about the platform/game creation system to try it before purchasing it.
The game by Media Molecule is also 28% off until next Wednesday, May 6th (though Amazon also has a 25% discount). You can try the Dreams demo, use the discount, and then continue playing while retaining your progress.
Get a taste of this critically acclaimed smash hit with an unmissable trial and unlock demo.
Jump into a rotating playlist of the wildest and most creative games made by players across the world, as chosen by Media Molecule.
Learn how to make content in the full game with tools and teachings to create games, memes, music, art and more.
And discover the opening chapters of Art’s Dream story campaign.
Upgrade to the full game to continue your progress and find new Dreams being published every day.
Dreams launched in February after a very long development phase. It was worth it, though, as Kai rated the game 9 out of 10 in his review.
Dreams is only in its infancy at the moment and I fully expect to see the full potential of the platform take months to achieve. However, even days after its official release, there are already a great number of Dreams that give me hope for the platform. Even multiplayer and PlayStation VR support are both in development and should arrive sooner rather than later. This is one creative platform that I hope persists for a long time and even makes its way onto next-generation consoles.
Dreams builds upon that premise of LittleBigPlanet that 'if you build it, they will come'. MediaMolecule has outdone themselves with this suite of creative tools and I look forward to seeing what Dreams may come over the next year. If you've had a great idea for a game, stop dreaming how to do it and do it instead (in Dreams).
