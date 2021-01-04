Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno has taken to Twitter to tease his new project that’s currently in development.

The long-time Capcom designer and game director on various big titles, including Devil May Cry 4 and 5, Power Stone, and Dragon’s Dogma, to wish everyone a happy new year. Itsuno, however, also shared that he has a new project in the works. The director has been teasing this project for quite some time, but according to Itsuno, it will finally be announced soon.

Happy new year!

Did you play DMC5 SE? If you get new hardware, play it. Until then, practice with Vergil DLC.

The new project under construction in parallel is on track. It's still a long way off, but stay tuned for the announcement! pic.twitter.com/GIjWV4MbWk — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) December 31, 2020

No further details about the project were shared, but there have been quite a few rumors about it being Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we can only hope that these rumors prove to be true.

"Dragon's Dogma!", Itsuno said back in 2019 when asked about his biggest challenge during his career at Capcom. "That was a brand new series - a lot of other stuff I'd done was already established. It was one of the first real new things. And back then it still wasn't quite so common for Capcom to do a simultaneous worldwide release, plus we were doing all this new stuff with the pawn system. If I could, I'd love to make Dragon's Dogma 2 - it'd be awesome."

We’ll update as soon as we learn more about Itsuno’s new project. For now, we’ve included Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen launch trailer from 2013 down below.