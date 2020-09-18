Dragon’s Dogma, Devil May Cry Director Next Project Is An Open-World Game Running On RE Engine; RE3 Remake Feedback Will Be Taken Seriously For RE4 Remake – Rumor

Hideaki Itsuno, Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry director, is currently working on a new project powered by the RE Engine.

Dusk Golem, a well-known Capcom insider who has been revealing information correctly regarding the Japanese publisher's projects, revealed today that Itsuno's new project is an open-world game powered by the RE Engine. We are not going to see this game anytime soon, but development is apparently proceeding well.

It'll be an open world game running on the RE Engine. Won't see it super soon, but hear progress is going well. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 18, 2020

Dusk Golem also commented on the lack of DLC for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. While Capcom is indeed listening to fan's feedback, Division 1 has its hands full right now with both announced and unannounced projects, so this feedback will be taken into consideration for the yet to be announced Resident Evil 4 remake and other future projects.

Not likely. They do listen to feedback, but part of the reason for skimping on DLC is because their pipeline is absolutely stuffed right now. Even officially announced, RE8, DMCV:SE, Itsuno's next project, Pragmata are all announced at Div 1, & there's even more unannounced. https://t.co/IyeXjvU59x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 18, 2020

Frankly Division 1 has its hands full of quite a few games at the moment, so learning lessons from projects for what's to come is more the strategy at this point. The RE3 Remake feedback will be taken seriously for RE4 Remake for example. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 18, 2020

Hideaki Itsuno's next project has yet to be announced officially, but the fact that it is an open-world game could suggest that it could be a sequel to Dragon's Dogma, which was indeed an open-world game. The original is among the best role-playing games ever released by Capcom and a great game to play still today thanks to the great combat system and gameplay mechanics, so it would be really interesting to see how the power of the next-gen consoles could be used to improve these features.