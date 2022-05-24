Dragon’s Dogma 10th Anniversary Website Launched

A new Dragon's Dogma website has been launched today to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

The new website, which can be reached here, provides a quick look at the entire series, including the anime series launched on Netflix in 2020. Interestingly enough, the website doesn't mention Dragon's Dogma Online, which was released in Japan back in 2015 and reportedly was a solid MMORPG.

The website also features a special message from game director Hideaki Itsuno, which you can read below.

Dragon's Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!

Hideaki Itsuno also shared a second message on Twitter, which seems to suggest that another entry in the series is coming in the future.

10周年ありがとうございます！

It's been 10 years. Dragon's Dogma is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Thanks to all the fans. I look forward to working with you!

What's next for the series has yet to be confirmed, but it is extremely likely that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development. Back in 2020, a massive CAPCOM release schedule leak revealed games like the second entry in the series, a new entry in the Onimusha series, and more. Hideaki Itsuno himself said multiple times that he would love to develop Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma! That was a brand new series - a lot of other stuff I'd done was already established. It was one of the first real new things. And back then it still wasn't quite so common for Capcom to do a simultaneous worldwide release, plus we were doing all this new stuff with the pawn system. If I could, I'd love to make Dragon's Dogma 2 - it'd be awesome.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.