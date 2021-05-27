Dragon Quest XII Is Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Story Is Already Complete

As part of the celebratory livestream for the 35th anniversary of the franchise, Square Enix officially unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The game, due for a simultaneous global release for the first time in the series, will be powered by the brand new Unreal Engine 5, according to this official tweet, and some other information appeared on a recruitment post penned by series creator Yuji Horii and game director Takeshi Uchikawa.

Horii revealed that the command battle system would be overhauled, and a prototype system that the developers believe to be fun is already in place. The story is also already done, though Horii does say Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will nonetheless take time to complete as it's going to be a big game.

While Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was naturally the highlight of the 35th anniversary live stream, Square Enix shared other announcements, too. Several Dragon Quest games, from XI to Builders, are also currently enjoying discounts on the various digital platforms.