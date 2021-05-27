Dragon Quest XII Is Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Story Is Already Complete
As part of the celebratory livestream for the 35th anniversary of the franchise, Square Enix officially unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The game, due for a simultaneous global release for the first time in the series, will be powered by the brand new Unreal Engine 5, according to this official tweet, and some other information appeared on a recruitment post penned by series creator Yuji Horii and game director Takeshi Uchikawa.
Horii revealed that the command battle system would be overhauled, and a prototype system that the developers believe to be fun is already in place. The story is also already done, though Horii does say Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will nonetheless take time to complete as it's going to be a big game.
While Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was naturally the highlight of the 35th anniversary live stream, Square Enix shared other announcements, too. Several Dragon Quest games, from XI to Builders, are also currently enjoying discounts on the various digital platforms.
DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
In this latest visual iteration of DRAGON QUEST III, long-time fans and newcomers will be invited to experience this HD-2D version of DRAGON QUEST III that provides a unique three-dimensional feel by adding 3D effects to pixel-based backgrounds. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is planned for release on console.
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES
A completely new spinoff from the DRAGON QUEST series, DRAGON QUEST TREASURES explores the childhood of the siblings Mia and Erik from DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. As Mia and Erik, players will embark on an RPG treasure hunting adventure in another world before the events of DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.
DRAGON QUEST KESHI KESHI (Final Name TBC)
Developed with NHN PlayArt, this title is a free-to-play mobile puzzle game for iOS and Android devices that will feature popular DRAGON QUEST series characters, monsters and items as erasers which are used to erase graffiti in the game.
