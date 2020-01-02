Dragon Quest XII Is in Development, But Still Far From Release; Series Announcement Teased

Dragon Quest XII has been in development since last year, but it seems like it will take a while to see the game in action.

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii confirmed in a year-end message published on Famitsu that Dragon Quest XII is currently in development. In a following tweet, Yuji Horii added that the game is still far from release, but some other announcements related to the series may be made before the new entry in the series is formally announced.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Hints at PC Port; Code Includes Higher Resolution Options and More

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the latest entry in the series. The game, which is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, is one of the best JRPG released in recent times, a familiar yet engaging experience that all fans of the genre should enjoy.

It might be quite the leap going from Dragon Quest IX’s release on the Nintendo DS to XI on the PlayStation 4 for those of us folks outside of Japan, but the wait was certainly worth it. Yuji Horii and the team have once again shown why they’re the traditional kings of Japanese role-playing games. With a careful balancing curve that can take players from the beginning to the story’s end with the right amount of challenge, there’s a very delicate art to this style of turn-based JRPG that unfortunately hits a few low points in the story department. And now, players around the world can finally see for themselves why the series is so celebrated and why Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age marks the high point for this three-decade-long series.

Dragon Quest XII has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.