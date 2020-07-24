Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition PC, PS4, X1 Will Be Based on the Nintendo Switch Version

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year, but the game's visuals will not be on par with the original release.

Following the announcement, Square Enix confirmed on the game's official website that the game will be based on the Nintendo Switch release, and such will not feature the same visual quality of the vanilla PC and PlayStation 4 releases.

This version includes a number of new features that were not present in the original DRAGON QUEST XI for PlayStation 4, including new storylines, the ability to switch to 2D mode, additional voice data, and more. It’s a port of the Nintendo Switch version, so the graphics are not the same as they were for the original DRAGON QUEST XI for PlayStation 4.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch looks considerably worse than the original PC and PlayStation 4 releases, so this is definitely not good news. On the other hand, the game features the superior orchestral soundtrack, tons of quality of life improvements, and plenty of new content that make the whole experience more enjoyable.

New character side stories. Get to know your fascinating cast of companions more than ever with individual side stories and adventures

Get to know your fascinating cast of companions more than ever with individual side stories and adventures Retro 2D mode. In addition to stunning 3D you can also choose to play in 2D with retro inspired graphics of classic 16-bit RPGs

In addition to stunning 3D you can also choose to play in 2D with retro inspired graphics of classic 16-bit RPGs 16-bit World of Tickington. Journey to past DRAGON QUEST worlds full of additional side-quests reimagined in the retro style

Journey to past DRAGON QUEST worlds full of additional side-quests reimagined in the retro style Japanese audio. Choice to play the entire game with all-new Japanese voice over or the original English

Choice to play the entire game with all-new Japanese voice over or the original English Fully Orchestrated Soundtrack. Ability to switch between the symphonic soundtrack or the original synthesized soundtrack as you travel the world of Erdrea

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch. The game launches on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 4th.