Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition Confirmed For PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

After making its debut on Nintendo Switch last year, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition finally releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this year.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition comes with some additional content not found in the vanilla release, such as quality of life improvements, new side-stories focused on the party members, the option to play in 2D mode and more. As confirmed during the Xbox Game Showcase pre-show, the game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Even without all the additions found in the Definitive Edition, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is an excellent traditional role-playing game, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

It might be quite the leap going from Dragon Quest IX’s release on the Nintendo DS to XI on the PlayStation 4 for those of us folks outside of Japan, but the wait was certainly worth it. Yuji Horii and the team have once again shown why they’re the traditional kings of Japanese role-playing games. With a careful balancing curve that can take players from the beginning to the story’s end with the right amount of challenge, there’s a very delicate art to this style of turn-based JRPG that unfortunately hits a few low points in the story department. And now, players around the world can finally see for themselves why the series is so celebrated and why Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age marks the high point for this three-decade-long series.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S - Definitive Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch. The game launches on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 4th.