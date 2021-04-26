Dragon Quest Builders 2 Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Week

Dragon Quest Builders 2, the second entry in the Dragon Quest franchise spin-off series, is releasing on Xbox One next week, and will also join the Xbox Game Pass lineup on the same day.

The game's Xbox One version has been leaked online today via a Microsoft Store product page. The game will be made available as a regular release as well as an Xbox Game Pass title on May 4th. All DLC packs released for the game will also be included in this version of the game, as confirmed by the listing.

This version includes: Hotto Stuff Pack, Modernist Pack, Aquarium Pack, Designer’s Sunglasses, Historic Headwear, Dragonlord’s Throne, and more!

Dragon Quest Builders 2 has been originally released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2019. The game improved on pretty much every feature introduced by the original, offering an experience that can be quite enjoyable for both Dragon Quest and sandbox games.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is better than the original game in every possible way, introducing many quality of life improvements and fixing some of the biggest issues like the linear progression system and more. And with a simple yet engaging story, excellent exploration, crafting and building mechanics and multiplayer features, the game is an excellent title that no fan of the Dragon Quest series and sandbox games should pass on, even if they never played the original.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will launch on Xbox One next week, on May 4th.