Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Will Introduce Upcoming Games

The Dragon Quest series is celebrating its 35th Anniversary later this month with a new event that will reveal more information on what is to come for the franchise.

Today, Square Enix confirmed the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream, which will air on May 26th at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET. The stream, which will air in English, will reveal new information on upcoming games.

It has been some time since the release of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, so the time has definitely come for Square Enix to talk about Dragon Quest XII, which has been confirmed to be in development a while back.

The latest entry in the series is Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition, which includes quality of life improvements over the original release, as well as new content and more.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition is certainly the best way to play the Luminary's tale if you haven't picked it up before, with the numerous quality of life changes and the return of the 3DS' 2D adventure mode both great bits of refreshing the existing content. However, I couldn't find a reason to pick up the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions if you already picked up the same Definitive Edition last year on Nintendo Switch (unless you want to get the adventure for free on Xbox Game Pass). There's no bit of new content between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions that might convince a player that waiting for this release was worth the wait.

The next main entry in the Dragon Quest series has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on it as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.