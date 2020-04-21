Dragon Ball Z Kakarot New DLC Screenshots Focus On Fight Against Beerus

New Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC screenshots have been shared today, showing more of the additional content coming in the future to the game.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on the Bandai Namco's Official Instagram, focus on the battle against Beerus from Dragon Ball Super. The battle promises to be challenging, and experienced players will be able to battle him at level 250 as well.

Outside of the content coming with the A New Power Awakens DLC, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be getting a Card Game mode in the future, complete with online multiplayer. Not much has been said about this mode so far, so it is not clear how it will work and if it will be integrated into the game's main campaign.

The Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC A New Power Awakens - Part 1 will be released sometime this Spring. The DLC will include characters and transformations from Dragon Ball Super and more.

Bringing characters and transformations from DRAGON BALL SUPER, this DLC will allow the fans to reach the Super Saiyan God transformation through a training against Whis, in order to face Beerus in an exclusive Boss Battle Episode. This content can be accessed anytime during the player’s game experience, and it will allow them to use their newly acquired Super Saiyan God transformation during the main storyline! The “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1” DLC will be available only through the Season Pass in Spring 2020, or to be purchased along with “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” releasing later this year.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC is scheduled to release this Spring, but a release date has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.