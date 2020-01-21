Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Mod Unlock FPS With V-Sync Based on PC Config

Created by modder WT3WD, this brand-new PC Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Mod unlocks the game’s framerate based on your PC configuration.

Yesterday we already covered a mod from the same modder that enabled ultrawide screen support for the game and today we wanted to share this FPS unlocker for the PC version.

According to its creator, this fps 'trainer' unlocks the framerate based on your PC configuration. In addition, the mod also works with V-Sync enabled.

Those interested can download the FPS unlocked via Nexusmods here.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot was released for PC and consoles last week. Be sure to read our very own review of the game in case you haven't done so already.