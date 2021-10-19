Dragon Ball Z Kakarot 1.81 Update Brings Switch Exclusive Content to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

A new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot update is now live on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing content that was previously only available in the recently released Nintendo Switch version.

As confirmed on the official Japanese Twitter profile for the game and on the game's subreddit, the 1.81 update unlocks additional substories that were only available in the Switch version. The update also brings tutorial changes and some difficulty tweaks.

The following substories have been unlocked. Elder Kai, Vegeta, and Bulma. A Little Healthy Competition.

You can start them after completing the main story. Completing them will unlock Vegito and Gotenks as playable characters.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and last month on Nintendo Switch. The game is among the finest role-playing games based on the series, although some flaws like forgettable side content damage the experience, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.