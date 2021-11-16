Dragon Ball: The Breakers Announced by Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco today announced a new Dragon Ball game that's scheduled to release in the North American region in 2022. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is currently slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). This game offers an asymmetrical multiplayer spin to the Dragon Ball series.

The game takes place in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe and it consists of 7v1 matches where seven normal “Survivors” have been sucked into a mysterious phenomenon called the “Temporal Seam” and must contend with the overwhelming power of the eighth player, the franchise iconic rival “Raider,” whose task is to obliterate the Survivor team.

The Survivors don’t have any superpowers and must rely on various power-up items, weapons, and pilotable vehicles to battle and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape oblivion. Concurrently, the Raider will be able to play as Cell, Buu, or Frieza and amass overwhelming power to destroy the Survivor team throughout the match, ensuring complete dominance.

A trailer can be seen below:

The game also features a Survivor character customization mode which enables players to design their avatars by using familiar survivor skills and decorative equipment earned with in-game currency or... As you might have guessed, in-game purchases. The game is going to sync up the data of players from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Lin Leng, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Bandai Namco, had the following to say regarding this new entry in the Dragon Ball game series:

The Dragon Ball series has been a global fan favorite for over 37 years and Dragon Ball: The BReakers takes the classic over-the-top action formula and offers an innovative twist with its online survival gameplay. Both new players and long-time fans can expect an extremely fun and engaging experience; whether playing as a Raider hunting down fellow gamers or as a Survivor, playing cooperatively to team-up against an iconic rival.

The game will be available to purchase digitally and physically at brick & mortar retailers in 2022.