Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku Showcased In Brand New Magazine Scan

Dragon Ball FighterZ next DLC character will be Dragon Ball Super's Ultra Instinct Goku, and today new images of the character have emerged online.

The new images surfaced online thanks to a brand new magazine scan that shows how the character will look in the fighting game developed by Arc System Works. Additionally, some of the images showcase some of his special attacks in Dragon Ball FighterZ, which look extremely faithful to those we have seen in the final episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

Abkoncore Announces the H600X Mid-Tower Case with a Large Inner Mounting Options

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 started last month with the release of Kefla and a new update which introduced several gameplay changes such as selectable Z Assists, Limit Breaking Power and more.

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is among the best fighting games released in the past few years, mostly thanks to the combat mechanics, which are easy to understand but harder to master.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Ultra Instinct Goku will be released sometime this Spring on all formats.