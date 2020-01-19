Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku Showcased in V-Jump Magazine

The latest issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump confirmed that the next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character will be Ultra Instinct Goku, and a scan from the magazine finally surfaced online today.

The scan, shared on Twitter by Dragon Ball Hype, shows the character design for Dragon Ball FighterZ, but sadly doesn't reveal much else.

Ultra Instinct Goku is coming to FighterZ - V Jump Scan. pic.twitter.com/vVCGvGVfgQ — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 19, 2020

As previously announced, more information on Ultra Instinct Goku will be revealed during the World Tour Finals, which will be held on February 8th and 9th in Paris.

The fighting game developed by Arc System Works is definitely among the best Dragon Ball Z games ever released, but it also an excellent fighting game featuring mechanics that are easy to understand, but much harder to master. The story mode is also quite interesting, and the many play modes make sure that players stay engaged in the game for a long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but the game feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.