Dragon Ball FighterZ Next DLC Character Is Ultra Instinct Goku

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character has been revealed today, and it will be yet another version of Son Goku.

The new character, who has been revealed on the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, is Ultra Instinct Goku from Dragon Ball Super. Additional information on the character will be released during the World Tour Finals, which will be held in Paris from February 8th to February 9th.

Nioh 2 Gorgeous New Screenshots Showcase New Yokai, Stages, Guardian Spirits and More

Dragon Ball FighterZ is among the best fighting games released in recent times, thanks to its simple to understand but harder to master mechanics, single-player story mode and plenty of content.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but the game feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.