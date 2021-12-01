Download the Alleged Galaxy S22 Wallpapers Show Up in the Latest Leak

It is safe to assume that a lot of us are waiting for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and while we are still a couple of months away from the official launch, that does not mean that the leaks are going to stop dropping. Over the past couple of months, we have heard a lot about the devices, ranging from camera specifications, as well as other details. Now, with the official announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, another piece of the puzzle is there. However, the latest leak paints a different picture as it shows us the alleged Galaxy S22 wallpapers.

The "Official" Galaxy S22 Wallpapers Leave a Lot to Be Desired

The leak is coming from renowned leaker Ice Universe and they have shared four of the official wallpapers on Twitter, you can check them out below.

It is said that this is the wallpaper of S22 series. Similar to S21. Samsung is really lazy. Even wallpaper is lazy to innovate. pic.twitter.com/t8fDpD6lun — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 1, 2021

If the leak is correct, these are indeed the stock wallpapers of the Galaxy S22 family. Now, with stock wallpapers, the story is always different. Some people use it and then there are users like me who prefer customizing everything to their preference. So, I am sure that I will not be using these. But the sad part here is that these wallpapers look a lot like the ones that debuted with the Galaxy S21 series. This is another indication of how the Galaxy S22 series is not that big of an upgrade.

The Galaxy S22 series is scheduled to go official in February next year. Just a month after Samsung unveils the Galaxy S21 FE, which to my surprise, is still on the calendar. Let us know what you think about these wallpapers and Samsung's plan on releasing two devices so close to each other.