Download the New macOS 13 Ventura Wallpaper

Apple's brand new wallpaper from macOS 13 Ventura is now available for download in both light and dark options.

macOS Ventura is packed with great features such as Stage Manager, enhanced Mail and whatnot. Everything will be ready for you to download and install later this year if you have a compatible Mac. Right now though, if you have access to Apple's developer portal, you too can take the beta for a spin.

If you don't plan on doing that at all and want to get a little taste of macOS Ventura, then it's probably a good idea to download its brand new wallpaper and slap it onto any display you might have.

You can download the macOS 13 Ventura wallpapers in full quality from here. If you are feeling super lazy and just want the wallpaper right now without a little bit of compression that is barely noticeable then click on the wallpapers below and save them to your device:





These wallpapers look beautiful on a smartphone and tablet display. There's nothing more refreshing than a generous use of bold colors and to freshen up our devices.

But of course, these wallpapers also look fantastic on a large, desktop display as well. But its true place is on a laptop.

Apart from the usual set of features, macOS Ventura offers a brand new Spotlight experience that is way more intelligent than before. For example, it now searches through your photos. Just type in 'cat photos' and it will quickly go through your photo library for cats. You can even use Spotlight to quickly set an alarm, timer and so on.

Just like iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura also brings the great messaging features to the desktop. This means you can edit your messages or even delete them. You can even mark your message as unread if you plan to get to it later.

There is a lot to love here and we're certain you are going to enjoy it all once the update becomes available later this year. For now, take the wallpaper for a spin. It's absolutely free!

