Download macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur with Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue

You can now go ahead and download macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur on your Mac which fixes a bug that can cause charging problems on the MacBook Pro.

Latest macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur Update Now Available with Fix for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro Charging Issue

Apple released macOS 11.2 just a week back and is following it up with a brand new update. This update is absolutely crucial for owners of the MacBook Pro (2016 and 2017 models) as it fixes a bug that may prevent the notebook from charging up.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

In order to download the update right now, simply launch System Preferences and then click on Software Update. Wait for the page to refresh and download the available macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur update. You may want to refresh manually in case the update does not show up immediately for you.

In case you are wondering, the MacBook Pro models from 2016 and 2017 feature an Intel processor under the hood. If you have one of the latest M1 MacBook Pro notebooks then you are not affected at all with the charging related bug.