Download: iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Final Released [What’s New]

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 final is now available to download for iPhone and iPad. Here’s everything that is new today.

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Arrives with New Unity Wallpaper, Security Keys for Apple ID, HomePod 2 Support and More

Apple has finally went ahead and released the full and final version of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3. It packs a modest number of changes, nothing huge really, but enough to keep your iPhone and iPad ticking along nicely. So, what is new exactly? Here are the complete list of features:

Everything New in iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3

- New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

- Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

- Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

- Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

- Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

- Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

- Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

- Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

- Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

With that out of the way, you should also know that this update packs some bug fixes and performance related enhancements. These are absolutely necessary especially if you have an older iPhone and iPad, or suffering from something like rapid battery drain. Hopefully, this update will fix issues like that and more, if there are any.

Download iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Over the Air

Of course, the update is available over the air for download. All you have to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining before going ahead, otherwise iOS and iPadOS won’t let you install anything.

Clean Install iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3

You can perform a clean installation of the update, if you want. Just take a backup of everything using iTunes, iCloud or Finder, connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac using a Lightning or USB-C cable. Now, once the phone or tablet is detected, launch iTunes / Finder. You should see your device listed on the left hand side, click to reveal more options. Now click on the Restore iPhone/iPad button. At this point, iTunes or Finder will download the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 IPSW firmware file and restore it onto your device.

If you want, you can download the IPSW from the links below. In order to use it, just click on the Restore iPhone/iPad button while holding down the left Shift key (Windows) or the left Option key (macOS) and select the IPSW file.

iPadOS 16.2 for iPad IPSW files