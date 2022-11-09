Download iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS with Bug Fixes for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 for iPhone and iPad. Download now with bug fixes and enhancements.

You Can Now Download iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with Wi-Fi and Advertiser Related Fixes

As promised, Apple has just released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with important fixes for iPhone and iPad users around the world. This update seems to fix Wi-Fi related issues which iPhone and iPad users were facing. If you're all up for Wi-Fi that works all the time on your phone or tablet, then this update is a must-have for you.

This update includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

In order to download the update right away, launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Once done, scroll down a little and then tap on General. Now tap on Software Update and wait for the update to show up. Once iOS 16.1.1 or iPadOS 16.1.1 becomes available, tap on Download and Install at the bottom.

If you want to download the iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 IPSW files for clean installation using Finder or iTunes, you have that option as well. But quite frankly, you can skip the IPSWs completely and simply download the latest update straight from Apple's servers by clicking on the Restore iPhone or Restore iPad button in Finder and iTunes. Rest is up to you.

Download iPadOS 16.1.1 IPSW Files

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen, 5th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)

Download iOS 16.1.1 IPSW Files

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 2

It is extremely important that you go ahead and download the update right away. It is under 500 megabytes in size and will take no more than 15 minutes to install. It's absolutely worth it if you want your iPhone and iPad to function at its best all the time.,