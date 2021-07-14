Download iOS 15 Beta 3 without Developer Account Right Now

You can download and install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 without a developer account with Apple right now in a few easy steps.

You Can Now Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 3, Also Available Without a Developer Account

Apple has released beta 3 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers and it can be downloaded over the air right now. Those enrolled in the Beta Software Program will receive the update after a short while.

Given we are three betas into the lifecycle of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you are probably wondering whether or not you should go ahead and download the update onto your compatible iPhone or iPad. If your answer is "maybe I should" then you have a couple of options available to you in order to download and test out the new software.

Beta Software Program

This route is pretty straightforward, absolutely free, sanctioned by Apple itself therefore it's 100% safe to ahead with as well. For more details, check out the following:

Download the Developer Profile

The downside of the Beta Software Program is simple: developers get the update first and public beta testers second. You can rectify this issue by simply getting hold of the developer profile of the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas. But remember, there is a lot that can go wrong here and we will not recommend taking this route at all. If you are still interested, then check out the following:

We will highly recommend that you go ahead and use the official way of downloading the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas. It's absolutely safe, takes a few minutes to sign up and download, and it just works.