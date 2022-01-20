Download: iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 RC Now Available

Developer and testers can now go ahead and download iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 RC builds for iPhone and iPad right now.

iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Release Candidate Builds Now Available for Developers and Pubic Beta Testers, Go Ahead and Download!

Apple has been seeding iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers for a while now and the company has finally published the release candidate builds to developers and both public beta testers. If you're enrolled in either one of the programs from Apple then you can go ahead and download the near-final build over the air.

Siri on AirPods Saves Woman After a Fall, Calls 911 Using ‘Hey, Siri”

In order to do that, first make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi and have at least 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone and iPad. Once that is done and confirmed, go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install when the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 RC update shows up on your iPhone and iPad.

Again, the RC build is meant for developers and testers only. Given that these builds were released today, then it is highly likely that the full and final version of the software will be available to everyone with a compatible device within a couple of weeks. We really hope the release happens next week as there is nothing more fun than taking new software for a spin.

iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 aren't massive updates compared to what we saw with the 15.2 and 15.1 updates. Users can expect more focus on bug fixes, performance enhancements this time around which is always a good thing as it keeps our devices ticking along nicely with every passing minute.

If users have been experiencing battery related issues, this update should address everything. If it does not, we will know for sure once we test it out ourselves.

Apart from the above mentioned above, Apple has also released RC builds of watchOS 8.4 and macOS 12.2 Monterey to developers and pubic beta testers.