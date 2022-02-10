Download: iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 Final Released for iPhone and iPad

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 to the general public with a boatload of bug fixes and performance enhancements. You can download the latest iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 on your iPhone and iPad right now. Scroll down to read more details on the update.

Apple Releases iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 For Compatible iPhone and iPad Models With Major Bug Fixes

Apple has decided to release iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 with major big fixes today. According to the company, the new update brings security fixes as well as a fix for the bug that affects Braille displays. You can download the latest updates on your iPhone and iPad through the Settings app. All you have to do is navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple's release notes say:

“iOS 15.3.1 provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.”

The latest update focuses on the performance of your iPhone and iPad. We will share more details with you as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest builds. If you are looking to clean install Apple's latest iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 on your iPhone and iPad, download the IPSW links added in the post below.

If you are unfamiliar, you can follow the detailed tutorial on how to clean install the update on your compatible Apple device.

Download iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 IPSW Files

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro,

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-gen

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen. 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen_

This is all there is to it, folks. Simply follow the tutorial to clean install the latest iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update on your iPhone and iPad. We will share more details on what is new in the build as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.