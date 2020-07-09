Yes, you can download the full and final version of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 on your iPhone and iPad right now ahead of the official release.

Why Wait for the Final to Arrive Next Week When You Can Download iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM Right Now Without a Developer Account!

Registered developers can download iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM right away. This is essentially the final build of the software, but meant for developers only. What this means is, Apple is going to release the final build of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 some time next week for everyone. Sounds like a long time to wait, right? Well, if you download the iOS beta profile onto your device, you can actually download iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM right now.

Download: iOS 13.6 GM, watchOS 6.2.8 GM, tvOS 13.4.8 GM Released

This is going to be an over the air download, therefore you don’t have to connect any cable or bring in your computer into the equation either. Start off by downloading this profile straight onto your iPhone or iPad. Once the profile is downloaded, you will need to authorize it, do so by going to Settings > General > Profiles. It’s a profile from Apple itself so don’t worry. You will be required to restart your phone or tablet at this point, so do that as well.

Once you boot back up, connect to Wi-Fi, a wall adapter and then launch the Settings app. Now navigate to General > Software Update. Wait for a few seconds and the iOS 13.6 / iPadOS 13.6 GM will show up for download. Tap on Download and Install and let technology take its course.

The highlighting feature of this update is CarKey, which transforms your iPhone into a ‘key’ for your car, allowing you to unlock it, start the engine and whatnot. But obviously, your car should be compatible with the feature for everything to work.

